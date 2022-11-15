‘A pie & a pint of Stella!’ - Man Utd receive first bid for Ronaldo from non-league Blyth Spartans after explosive interview

Manchester United have received their first bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, with Blyth Spartans offering a “pie and a pint of Stella” for the Portuguese.

All-time great has been critical of Red Devils

Destined to leave Old Trafford

Waiting on approaches during World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears destined to depart Old Trafford over the coming weeks after criticising the Red Devils’ owners, manager and former players during an explosive interview. It remains to be seen where he ends up, having struggled to drum up interest over the summer, but National League North side Blyth Spartans have a cheeky opening offer on the table.

Hi @ManUtd 👋🏻



We hear @Cristiano is looking for a move?



We’ll take him off your hands for a shy’s pie and a pint of Stella! #HowayBlyth #CR7 pic.twitter.com/eFsBJMlBuZ — Blyth Spartans (@Blyth_Spartans) November 14, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blyth are not the only non-league side to have tested the water when it comes to Premier League superstars, with Ashton United offering to take Erling Haaland on a 28-day loan from Manchester City as the Blues look to keep the Norwegian striker sharp during the break in top-flight action.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old is now away on World Cup duty with Portugal and, after scoring 145 goals across two spells at Old Trafford, may have taken in his last appearance for United – with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023 regardless of any decision that is taken on his future at this stage.