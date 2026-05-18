How to buy PFL MENA 9 Pride of Arabia Tickets in Dubai: Date, ticket prices, venue & more

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is bringing a revolution to combat sports in the Middle East, and PFL MENA 9: Pride of Arabia is set to be the crown jewel of the season.

This high-octane event marks a pivotal moment for regional MMA, transforming Dubai into the epicenter of the fighting world. As the PFL continues to expand its global footprint, the MENA league has emerged as a powerhouse, providing a structured, merit-based pathway for local warriors to prove their worth in the SmartCage and secure their legacy on an international stage.

GOAL has all the essential details on how to find the best deals, where to buy official tickets, and how to experience the thrill of the cage live from the stands.

When is PFL MENA 9 Pride of Arabia?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets 24 May 2026, 17:00 Local Time PFL MENA 9: Pride of Arabia Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Tickets

What to expect at PFL MENA 9 Pride of Arabia in Dubai?

Fans attending PFL MENA 9 can expect a masterclass in modern MMA production combined with the raw emotion of regional rivalry. Unlike traditional promotions, the PFL format ensures that every second in the cage matters, leading to more aggressive finishes and tactical brilliance. You can expect a night of diverse fighting styles, from lightning-fast flyweight exchanges to the heavy-hitting drama of the welterweight and lightweight divisions.

The biggest draw of the night is the presence of regional royalty. Expect the roof to come off the Coca-Cola Arena when the UAE’s own Mohammad Yahya steps into the cage. As a pioneer of Emirati MMA and the first UAE fighter to compete at the highest global levels, Yahya brings unrivaled experience and local support. His technical striking and veteran composure make every one of his fights a must-watch event.

Additionally, keep a close eye on the rising force that is Zaman Al Hammadi. Representing the next generation of regional talent, Al Hammadi has become a fan favorite for his relentless pace and fighting spirit. Seeing names like Mohammad Yahya and Zaman Al Hammadi on the same card is a rare treat, showcasing the depth of talent currently emerging from the MENA region. From the walk-outs to the post-fight interviews, expect a night filled with national pride and world-class athleticism.

Where to buy PFL MENA 9 Pride of Arabia tickets?

The only way to ensure you are getting valid, face-value tickets is to purchase through the official partner, Platinumlist Dubai.

By purchasing through the official link, you receive a digital ticket directly to your account, ensuring a smooth entry process on fight night.

The demand for PFL MENA 9 is exceptionally high due to the local star power on the card, and secure your spot in the arena and go straight to the official PFL MENA 9 ticket page on Platinumlist.

How much are PFL MENA 9 Pride of Arabia tickets?

PFL MENA 9 is designed to be accessible to all fans, offering a variety of price points to suit every budget. The organizers have made a conscious effort to keep entry-level prices low to encourage a massive home-crowd atmosphere for the local fighters.

Bronze / General Admission: Starting from approximately 95 AED. This is the ultimate bargain for combat sports fans, allowing you to see elite MMA for less than 100 AED.

Starting from approximately 95 AED. This is the ultimate bargain for combat sports fans, allowing you to see elite MMA for less than 100 AED. Silver: Ranging from 150 AED to 250 AED. These seats offer a fantastic view of the SmartCage from the lower tiers.

Ranging from 150 AED to 250 AED. These seats offer a fantastic view of the SmartCage from the lower tiers. Gold: Priced around 350 AED to 500 AED. These tickets get you closer to the action, where you can hear the coaching and the impact of the strikes.

Priced around 350 AED to 500 AED. These tickets get you closer to the action, where you can hear the coaching and the impact of the strikes. Platinum / VIP: Ranging from 800 AED to 1,500+ AED. These seats provide the best views in the house, often with access to exclusive lounges and premium amenities.

The 95 AED Bronze ticket is the primary selling point for this event. It offers an affordable way for families and groups of friends to experience the adrenaline of live MMA in a world-class venue without breaking the bank. Given the high profile of the fighters, these value tickets are usually the first to sell out.

Everything you need to know about Coca-Cola Arena

The Coca-Cola Arena is the crown jewel of Dubai’s entertainment scene. Located in City Walk, it is a state-of-the-art, fully enclosed, and air-conditioned venue, making it the perfect home for MMA. With a capacity of 17,000, it provides an intimate yet grand atmosphere that amplifies the sound of the crowd, which will be vital when local heroes like Mohammad Yahya enter the cage.

The arena is famous for its incredible lighting and sound systems, which the PFL utilizes to create a high-drama environment. There are numerous food and beverage kiosks throughout the concourse, offering everything from quick snacks to full meals. For those with VIP tickets, the hospitality suites and lounges offer a level of luxury that is synonymous with Dubai.

Accessing the Coca-Cola Arena is incredibly easy. It is within walking distance of the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station. For those driving, City Walk offers plenty of parking, though it is advised to arrive early as the area becomes very busy on event nights. With its central location and world-class facilities, there is no better place in the world to witness the Pride of Arabia.