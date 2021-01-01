'Our players rightfully got the victory' - Persepolis' Yahya Golmohammadi elated after his team's thumping win over FC Goa

The Persepolis manager praised FC Goa but maintained that his side deservingly won the tie...

Reigning Persian Pro League champions Persepolis FC extended their winning streak to four matches in the ongoing AFC Champions League (ACL) 2021 as they routed Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa in their fourth match of the group stage on Friday.

With the win, Persepolis confirmed their place in the knock-out stage of the competition as they now have 12 points from their first four matches. They are the only team to do so this season in the AFC Champions League.

They have now done the double over Goa, having beaten them 2-1 earlier this week before Friday's result.

The Red Army's head coach Yahya Golmohammadi heaped praises on his side's performance against the Indian club and stated that it was a well-deserved victory for the Iranian club.

What did Yahya Golmohammadi say?

"Tonight, we witnessed a very good game from our team. We achieved a good result with high concentration and without giving the opponent a chance.



"We were able to show an offensive game with a high percentage of possession with the ball on the field."



He continued, "Expectations may be high from Goa, but they fought well and played fairly. Our players rightfully got the victory. They created good opportunities and achieved a good result. Congratulations to the fans of Persepolis on this victory. Now, we have to prepare ourselves for the next game against Al Wahda.

Persepolis so far

The Iranian champions have so far maintained a hundred per cent track record in the AFC Champions League. They began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over UAE's Al Wahda followed by a thumping 3-1 win over Qatar's Al-Rayyan, a narrow 2-1 win over FC Goa and then the thumping 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture against the Gaurs on Friday.

Upcoming fixtures

Persepolis play their fifth match against UAE's Al Wahda on April 26 and then face Qatar's Al-Rayyan in their final group game on April 29 in Goa.