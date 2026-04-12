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Lars Capiau

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Perr Schuurs had a falling out with a top European club: 'I found it hard to look at them'

Inter
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P. Schuurs

Perr Schuurs had already agreed personal terms with Inter over his persistent knee injury, the defender disclosed on Sunday morning during Goedemorgen Eredivisie. The transfer ultimately collapsed because of that injury.

Schuurs, now 26, made a flying start in Serie A and, after an excellent season with Torino—the club that poached the Limburg native from Ajax—he caught Inter’s attention.

“I’d actually agreed terms with Inter,” he recalls. “Then I got injured straight after. The hardest thing for me was not having made that move,” the recovering centre-back says candidly. “I’d played for ten months at Torino and had a fantastic time there.”

“I was at the peak of my career; that’s when you want to make that move. Inter went on to win the league the following year and reached the Champions League final. Those are the sort of things you want to experience.”

“That was really the hardest part at the start,” Schuurs admits candidly. “It did affect me watching Inter, because I’d reached an agreement. Stefan de Vrij is still there too; he would, in principle, have been my mentor. That was a great plan. So when that falls apart, you do feel it for a while.”

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Schuurs has not played since October 2023, but his rehabilitation is nearly complete and several clubs remain interested.

The free agent could therefore return to Serie A next season; as soon as he is fit, he will at least train with Torino again. Udinese, Genoa and Fiorentina have already requested information about his situation.

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