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Sir David Beckham is locked in a legal battle with Coty after his branded fragrances were found on sale in discount shops and petrol stations. His brand company is seeking at least $41 million in damages, but the perfume giant has denied every claim, asked for the case to be thrown out and insists the dispute is really about an early move to a rival.

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Beckham's brand company takes Coty to court

Sir David Beckham is involved in a legal dispute with Coty, the company that distributes his branded perfumes, after the products were found on sale in discount shops and petrol stations. As reported by The Athletic, court papers outline Beckham's "shock and dismay" at seeing his Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum in bargain bins.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, has been brought by DB Ventures, the London-based company the Inter Miami president and co-owner set up to manage his image rights and business partnerships. It is seeking compensation and damages of "not less than $41million" and wants the contract terminated.

'Desperation and greed' claim over Poundland sales

DB Ventures, which describes the 51-year-old former Manchester United and England star as "one of the most iconic and influential figures in sports fashion and business", says his "luxury image" has been "carefully cultivated" over decades. Its court documents read: "Coty distributed David Beckham fragrances through the budget retailers Poundland, allowing the product to be sold for dollar store prices and associating the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products."

The company claims an estimated $24.2m (£18.2m) of stock was sold through "unapproved distribution channels and at liquidation-level discounts", asking: "How could this possibly have happened? Desperation and greed." It also says an audit found Coty under-reported net sales by $123m (£93m), costing it $6m (£4.5m) in royalties.

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Coty denies the claims and pushes for dismissal

Coty has denied all the claims and filed a motion with the New York Supreme Court asking for the case "to be dismissed in its entirety". The company says the case has been improperly brought in New York, insists an unauthorised marketing campaign was a single incident that was dealt with immediately, and denies being in breach of contract. "This is not about protecting the David Beckham brand," it says.

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Coty claims DB Ventures has already struck a deal with one of its competitors and wants the court to "manufacture an early exit from the contract". Its lawyers add: "The alleged damages figures are entirely speculative because they are extrapolated from an incomplete audit." They continue: "A purported discrepancy identified midway through an unfinished audit does not state a breach."

What next in the Beckham perfume row?

The New York Supreme Court must now decide whether the case goes ahead. Coty produces 45 Beckham-branded fragrances, but Interparfums will hold the licence from January 2027 after a new deal struck by Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Beckham name.

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Coty argues the claim is about "accelerating a commercial decision" to move to a rival before its current contract expires in 2028.