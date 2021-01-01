Pereira equals Berahino’s West Brom’s mark against Arsenal

The Brazilian winger found the net against the Gunners to match a feat achieved by the Burundi international six years ago

Matheus Pereira became the first West Bromwich Albion player to score at least ten goals in a Premier League season since Sadio Berahino.

10 - Matheus Pereira is the first West Bromwich Albion player to reach 10 goals in a Premier League campaign since Sadio Berahino managed 14 goals back in 2014-15. Shoulders. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

The 25-year-old recorded his tenth goal of the 2020-21 campaign in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Mikel Arteta's Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

With the hosts taking a two-goal lead following goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Nicolas Pepe, the former Sporting Lisbon star reduced the deficit for Sam Allardyce’s men in the 67th minute.

Pereira ran the length of the field before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno as Arsenal’s defenders were caught flatfooted.

Thanks to his recent effort, he matched Berahino’s Baggies feat achieved during the 2014-15 campaign. That season, the Burundi international found the net on 14 occasions to finish as the club’s top scorer.

His team’s ambition of leaving with at least a point vanquished into thin air in the second minute of added time as Willian rolled a sumptuous free-kick past Sam Johnstone.

That was the Brazilian’s first direct free-kick goal in the English elite division since July 2020 versus West Ham United during his time at Chelsea.

Alongside Nigeria international Semi Ajayi, Pereira was in action from start to finish as they suffered their 28th defeat this term.

Saka, Mohamed Elneny and Pepe saw every minute of action, whereas, former Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey was introduced for Daniel Ceballos in the 77th minute.

Whereas, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and England youth international of Ghanaian descent Edward Nketiah were unused substitutes.

The result relegated the Hawthorns’ giants to the English Championship for the fifth time in their history – which saw Allardyce lose his record of having been demoted from the EPL.

For the North Londoners, they climbed to ninth in the log having accrued 52 points from 35 matches played so far this season.

Arsenal continue their chase for a place in Europe next season with their next fixture versus red-hot Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 12.

West Brom welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in their next outing next Sunday at home. A win for the Reds would boost their Champions League pursuit.