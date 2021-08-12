Peprah: Zinnbauer responds to Ghanaian striker's reported move to Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers are looking to find a replacement for Makusu, who failed to make an impact at the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has confirmed the presence of Ghanaian marksman Kwame Peprah at the club.

The 20-year-old starlet has been constantly linked with the Buccaneers by reports emanating from Ghana since last month following a good season with King Faisal.

Peprah played an instrumental role in helping Faisal avoid relegation from the Ghanaian Premier League - scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 32 matches.

Ghana Soccer Net recently reported the lethal frontman had undergone his medical at Pirates ahead of his proposed transfer to the Soweto giants and this has now been confirmed by Zinnbauer.

“Yes, I want to see him,” Zinnbauer said on Wednesday when asked about Peprah during Pirates' MTN8 pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby clash with Swallows FC.

“He has his medical check now. I can’t say more, he is not at the training session now.”

However, the 50-year-old tactician refused to discuss Pirates' transfer activities when asked about the club's plans in the current PSL transfer window.

“About signings, we don’t talk about signings in a press conference for the MTN8,” he explained.

“Signings are always a part of internal.”

Peprah is a Ghana under-23 international having been included in the Black Meteors squad which was scheduled to face their Japanese counterparts in an international friendly match in June this year.

However, Faisal withdrew him from the squad due to a keenly contested season finale with the club battling to avoid relegation and he helped the team retain its status in the West African country's elite league.

Pirates have already freed up space to adhere to the PSL's foreign quota by releasing DR Congo international Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old marksman had joined Pirates from DR Congolese giants AS Vita on a season-long loan - scoring once in eight competitive matches for Bucs.

If Peprah does sign for the Buccaneers he will be seen as a direct replacement for Makusu and he would also join his compatriot Richard Ofori - Ghana's second vice-captain - at the Soweto giants.