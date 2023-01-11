Peprah: Maritzburg United confirm interest in Orlando Pirates' Ghanaian striker

GOAL has exclusively been informed that Maritzburg United are interested in signing Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah.

Peprah has started just one match under Riveiro

Team of Choice are keen to beef up striking department

Striker would reunite with Davids in Pietermaritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED?: The former Ghana under-23 international has fallen out of favour at Pirates this season following the arrival of head coach Jose Riveiro in June last year.

Despite his lack of game time, Peprah has attracted interest from Maritzburg, who are hoping to reinforce their striking department with the signing of the strongly-built player in the current transfer window.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed that they are still in talks as they look to finalise the 23-year-old's deal.

WHAT DID KADODIA SAY?: "We cannot confirm that [it is a done deal] until the paperwork is done. We are in the process of negotiating," Kadodia told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If the deal materialises, Peprah would reunite with his former coach Fadlu Davids who returned to Maritzburg in November last year as he replaced John Maduka.

Peprah played some of his best football under co-coaches Davids and Mandla Ncikazi at Pirates last season and he played an instrumental role in helping Bucs reach the Caf Confederation Cup final.

The former King Faisal vice-captain finished the 2021-22 campaign as Pirates' joint-top scorer with nine goals across all competitions.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: Bucs are set to welcome Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Pirates will be looking to complete a league double over Arrows having defeated Abafana Bes'thende 2-0 in the first-round clash in October last year.