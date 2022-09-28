Peprah heading for Orlando Pirates exit door, Russia an option?

The 21-year-old scored a tidy nine goals last term for the Buccaneers - seven in the league, two in the Caf Confederation Cup

After an excellent 2021/ 22 season for Orlando Pirates, Ghana-born striker Kwame Peprah has found himself slipping down the pecking order.

This season however Peprah has totalled just 79 minutes spread over three matches for the Sea Robbers and it would be understandable if he was feeling down about the situation.

While last season's return wasn't spectacular, it had felt like the young forward had been improving as the months went by and was maturing into a more composed, all-round front-man.



New arrivals



With Gabadinho Mhango sold to AmaZulu and Tshegofatso Mabasa loaned out to Sekhukhune United, many would have expected Peprah to be leading the line for Pirates this term.

Instead though, the Sea Robbers have gone out and bought a succession of new strikers.

First there was Bienevu Eva Nga, a player somewhat similar in physical stature to Peprah - a big powerful man who could hold the ball up front. Eva Nga though is 30 and has had a good though not spectacular career; one might have thought Bucs would rather be looking to the youth for the future.

Then more recently, Pirates acquired Kermit Erasmus, another veteran closer to the end than the start of a career.

Add in midfield attacking options such as the newly signed Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo as well as Thembinkosi Lorch, Kabelo Dlamini and Vincent Pule and the picture does not look great for the young man from Ghana.

Now to add salt to Peprah's wounds, the Soweto side are reportedly set to add yet another over-30 striker to their ranks in ex-Bucs forward Ndumiso Mabena.

Russia

One can only imagine how these latest developments must be affecting Peprah's morale and if he continues to remain on the sidelines, an exit might be on the cards.

It was under former Pirates coach Fadlu Davids that Peprah made his mark with the Soweto side last term and he also briefly played under Josef Zinnbauer.



Now with Davids assisting Zinnbauer at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, Peprah or his agent may just want to send the ex-Bucs coach a text or two.

Whether Lokomotiv Moscow need or want the player is another question, but with the January transfer window coming up, the option might prove to not be entirely far-fetched.

With Afcon 2023 on the horizon, Peprah needs to get himself playing again if he has any chance of making the cut for Ghana.