Peprah and Eva Nga shouldn't be playing for Orlando Pirates, they're only good at smaller clubs - Ramokadi

WHAT HAPPENED? The two bulky centre forwards have found regular game time hard to come by this term under Bucs' Spanish head coach Jose Riveiro who has preferred Kermit Erasmus and Zakhele Lepasa ahead of the aforementioned duo.

The arrival of new signing Ndumiso Mabena at the Houghton-based giants is expected to push Cameroonian marksman Eva Nga and former Ghana under-23 international Peprah further down the pecking order in the team's striking department.

Ramokadi, who was part of Pirates' 1995 Caf Champions League title-winning squad, feels the duo is lack the quality needed to play for a big club like Bucs, but the retired striker also welcomed the signing of Mabena, 35.

WHAT DID RAMOKADI SAY?: “In my view, Peprah and Eva Nga are not strikers who should be playing for Pirates," Ramokadi told Isolezwe.

"They are good when playing for small teams. Now Pirates need two midfielders who can score goals.

"The midfielders that are part of the current Pirates squad are not scoring goals. That is the area that I think they should reinforce.

"Pirates made a wise decision by bringing back Mabena. He has experience and is smarter now and has a footballing mind," the 47-year-old said.

"He is not the same he was a few years ago. He will be able to hold the ball up front and combine with Kermit.

"The coach will surely play Mabena when the league resumes. It is obvious that he saw something in him and they decided to sign him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eva Nga arrived at Pirates in July this year having flourished at Chippa United last term, but the 29-year-old has scored once in five league starts for the Buccaneers so far.

While Peprah was Bucs' top scorer last season with nine goals, but the 22-year-old has fallen out of favour this term having made one start across all competitions and failed to score in the process.

The foreign duo could reportedly be offloaded by the club during next month's mid-season PSL transfer window in order to create space for Pirates' transfer target Marou Souabou of Cameroon and Coton Sport.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers are currently preparing blockbuster clash against Mamelodi Sundowns which is scheduled to be played on December 30.

The match will take place at Loftus Versfeld as Pirates look to avenge their embarrassing 4-0 loss to Sundowns in last month's Carling Black Label Cup final.