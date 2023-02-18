Back aboard the Ricardo Pepi train! USMNT striker nets eighth goal of season for Groningen as he continues to find European form

Ricardo Pepi is continuing to find his feet in the Eredivisie despite his club's struggles in the results department, as he netted again on Saturday.

Pepi scores again for Groningen

Eighth goal for Dutch club

USMNT striker making most of loan spell

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepi scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's clash with FC Emmen, giving Groningen a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. The American striker provided a fine finish as he was able to turn and fire after pouncing on a loose ball in the box. Before joining Groningen on loan from Augsburg this season, he had not scored a league goal since September 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi is making the most of his loan in the Netherlands as he continues to show the goalscoring touch that brought him to Europe in the first place. His struggles at Augsburg are well known but, if he keeps scoring for Groningen, he'll surely find his way into a solid situation next season regardless of the club's fortunes.

WHAT NEXT FOR GRONINGEN? Following Saturday's match, Groningen will play host to Excelsior next weekend. Pepi, meanwhile, will have one eye on March, when the USMNT will gather for the return of the Nations League, providing his first chance to feature for his country after missing the World Cup squad.

