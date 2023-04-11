Pep Guardiola's sterling reputation is fraudulent, claims Didi Hamann

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann claimed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not deserve his sterling reputation.

Guardiola has enjoyed stellar career

But Hamann not impressed

Highlights Man City's UCL failure

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola is considered by many to be one of the greatest-ever coaches, due to his achievements with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but Hamann feels the Spaniard is overrated when it comes to his managerial record.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Guardiola has not managed anything that others have not managed,” he told Solinger Tageblat. “Everybody tells you that Pep Guardiola is the super father of coaches. But he was in a Champions League final in with Man City, and he lost that himself. And now people tell me he’s the best manager in the world, I’m sorry."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola won 14 trophies at Barcelona and went on to dominate the Bundesliga with Bayern and the Premier League with Manchester City. However, he has also faced criticism as his only Champions League triumphs came with Barcelona back in 2009 and 2011 during a golden era for the club. The City boss has also been regularly accused of "overthinking" his tactics, particularly due to his failure to add more European trophies to his cabinet despite being in charge of expensively-assembled squads at Bayern and City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's side take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals next and then continue their Premier League title challenge on Saturday against Leicester City.