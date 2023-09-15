Pep Guardiola says Matheus Nunes has a 'quality that is so difficult to find' as Portuguese midfielder gears up for first Man City minutes

Pep Guardiola has backed new Manchester City signing Matheus Nunes can play in many positions as he has a quality that is "difficult to find".

Nunes joined from Wolves for £53m

Could debut against West Ham

Guardiola confident he'll improve

WHAT HAPPENED? Nunes joined City in a £53 million ($67m) transfer from Wolves at the end of the summer transfer window and is yet to make his debut for the English and European champions. And while Guardiola feels the Portugal international has a lot to improve, he believes his versatility will make him a valuable asset.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He can play in holding midfield, he can play in attacking midfield, with time he could play at full-back with his physicality," he told reporters. "I think he has to improve in the first contact and decisions with one touch. I think it's not precise enough. Try with the ball like Kevin. His energy, The quality is so difficult to find. He will learn to be more precise in simple things.“

He added: "At Wolves he played the last games as a winger, so he can play in multiple positions. That quality is so difficult to find, to that he is able to dribble through players and go 10, 15, 20 metres with the ball. In time he will learn to be more precise in the simple things, the first touch and first pass. With the way we're training and dynamic that we have, he will get it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old made the switch to the Etihad after just one full season at Wolves, where he scored one goal in 41 appearances in all competitions. He has strong competition for a place in the City starting XI, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Mateo Kovacic fighting for central midfield spots.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNES? The new signing will hope to make his first City appearance when they take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.