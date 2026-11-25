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Pep Guardiola has broken his silence on his decision to turn down the opportunity to manage Italy, admitting he felt "embarrassed" to say no to the Azzurri. The legendary tactician, currently on a sabbatical following a trophy-laden decade at Manchester City, also confirmed that his next move in football will be onto the international stage.

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Italy approached Guardiola after third straight World Cup miss

In July, after Italy missed a third consecutive World Cup, the Italian federation (FIGC) sent Paolo Maldini and Leonardo to approach Guardiola. The offer arrived shortly after he left Manchester City following a 2016–2026 stint yielding six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League crown.

Drained by the grind, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager chose a self-imposed sabbatical of at least one year. Italy subsequently re-hired Roberto Mancini, their Euro 2020-winning coach from 2018 to 2023.

Guardiola opens up on emotional Azzurri refusal

Speaking on Romario TV on Tuesday with Brazil legend and former Barcelona team-mate Romario, Guardiola explained why timing scuppered the Italy move. He also confirmed his desire to eventually coach internationally while insisting he remains content away from the touchline.

"This is the first time I speak about this, but yes, I did talk to them," Guardiola said. "I felt embarrassed to say 'no' to Italy, a country like Italy, it would have been one of the greatest honours of my career to coach the Italian national team. But I realised I needed to stop. If they had called two years earlier, I probably would have accepted.

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"But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop. I needed some time for myself. After 18 years as a coach, with matches every three days, week in and week out, there comes a moment when you just have to say 'phew.'"

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Identifying "a national team" as his sole unfulfilled coaching ambition - and "that is the next step" for his career - Guardiola stressed he is in no rush to return. "The truth is, I don't know, I really don't know. But for now, I'm doing fine," he added. "If I ever return, it will be because my gut tells me to, and because someone wants me, then I'll go back. But it's been many years, so many matches."

USMNT vacancy and European giants fuel international speculation

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, and the Netherlands, who recently hired Xavi, have both been linked with Guardiola, alongside USMNT following Mauricio Pochettino's exit to Manchester United.

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At his final press conference, Pochettino called it "the perfect moment to arrive" at the USMNT and urged Guardiola to take the job: "Everything is in the right direction. I think, of course, take [it]. Take it because [Guardiola is] going to find really good people, good players. The player can fit for his style; the National Training Center that wasn't [there] before."

A patient wait on the sidelines before returning

Suitors must remain patient as Guardiola continues his minimum one-year break away from the dugout. Without a set timeline or destination, his eventual return to international management depends entirely on when his instincts tell him he is ready for a new challenge.