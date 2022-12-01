'I didn't miss the penalty' - Suarez refuses to apologise for Uruguay handball that led to Ghana 2010 World Cup elimination

Luis Suarez added fuel to the rivalry between Uruguay and Ghana after refusing to apologise for the handball that led to their 2010 World Cup exit.

Suarez handballed goal-bound header in 2010

Gyan missed penalty, Ghana eliminated

Uruguayan refused to apologise for actions

WHAT HAPPENED? In a now infamous World Cup moment, Suarez stopped a header from Dominic Adiyiah on the line using his hands, with Asamoah Gyan blazing the resulting penalty off the bar and over. Having been sent off, the Uruguayan then erupted into raucous celebrations near the tunnel as Ghana were later eliminated on penalties, although Suarez feels he has nothing to be sorry for.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the events of 2010 during a press conference, the 35-year-old replied bluntly: "I didn't miss the penalty. It's not my fault."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward, who has scored 68 goals in 136 caps for Uruguay, urged the Ghanaians to move on, arguing: "It's 12 years ago. It's the past. I've played against [Giorgio] Chiellini too [who he bit in the 2014 World Cup], and we shook hands."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Ghana have become the first team to record consecutive 3-2 results at the World Cup (for or against) since Uruguay in 2010, and the fourth side overall to do so (also Germany in 1994 and Switzerland in 1934).

WHAT NEXT FOR URUGUAY? Suarez's comments come before a huge 2022 World Cup fixture in Group H on Friday. Ghana would be safely through with a point, while Uruguay need a victory to be in with a chance of qualifying for the last 16.