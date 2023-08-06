‘Penalties suck!’ - USWNT captain Lindsey Horan reacts to ‘cruel’ Women’s World Cup exit against Sweden while talking up hope for the future

Lindsey Horan says penalties “suck” after seeing the USWNT suffer a “cruel” departure from the 2023 Women’s World Cup at the hands of Sweden.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning champions, who captured a global crown in both 2015 and 2019, have put in their worst-ever showing at FIFA’s flagship event. They have crashed out at the last-16 stage, with Vlatko Andonovski’s side failing to find a way past a dogged Swedish side. A goalless draw after 120 minutes in Melbourne meant that a shootout was required to find a winner – with there plenty of drama on show there. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara all missed for the States, with Lina Hurtig converting the decisive effort by the finest of margins as a VAR review determined that her effort had crossed the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Horan told ITV Sport afterwards, with emotions still raw on the back of an agonising exit: “First and foremost I'm so proud of the team. A lot went into this performance, a change of gears, playing our style, being confident.. I think we played beautiful football today, we entertained, we created chances, but we didn't score. Penalties. to be frank, they suck. They are cruel. I'm proud of everyone who took a penalty. It's courageous. I'm very proud.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT stumbled their way through the group stage, collecting only five points from three games, and had come in for plenty of criticism prior to facing the Swedes. The present may be bleak for the Americans, but Horan insists the future is bright. She added: “You just saw it on the field today. Getting out of the group stages and changing it to this performance. There are so many young players coming through and absolutely killing it.”

WHAT NEXT? The response to the United States’ early exit in Australia and New Zealand is likely to be swift and brutal, with Andonovski now clinging to his job while a number of senior stars prepare to bring the curtain down on their glittering international careers.