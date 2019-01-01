PDRM's Elavarasan praises impact provided by midfielder Chang-hoon

South Korean midfielder Lee Chang-hoon helped the Cops salvage a point against Selangor with his late equaliser on Wednesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

PDRM FA held Group D favourites to a second draw in the space of three days, this time coming away with a 2-2 draw at home on Wednesday.

In their matchday four encounter at the Hang Jebat Stadium, the hosts opened the scoring through Uche Agba's 28th minute goal, who slipped past defender Latiff Suhaimi before smashing in an unstoppable shot. Only in the 68th minute did the visitors find the equaliser through centre back Taylor Regan's goal, and they went in front 10 minutes from time, thanks to Ifedayo Omosuyi's goal. But lackadaisical defending undid all the Red Giants' efforts once again, allowing Lee Chang-hoon to score the equaliser in the 87th minute.

Last Sunday, the Cops had held the 33-time champions to a 1-1 draw on matchday three.

In the post-match press conference, PDRM boss Elavarasan Elangowan remarked that the draw was a fair result given the quality of their opponents.

"The first half was a balanced game while the second saw Selangor asking all the questions because they were chasing the equaliser aggressively.

"We probably could have kept out their two goals, but fortunately we found a late equaliser, to come away with one point. It's now very close in the group," said the former coach.

He also praised the impact provided by South Korean midfielder Chang-hoon, despite only coming on as a second-half substitution.

"We were playing too defensively and there was no support in front. He'd wanted to start in the game, but I decided against it because I knew we'd need him more in the second half.

"When he was brought on, he was playing too low, and only when I pushed him futher up the pitch in the last five, ten minutes did they create the chance that led to the equaliser," said Elavarasan.

