Paul Pogba's injury nightmare continues! Juventus star suffers another fitness setback as debut delayed yet again

Paul Pogba's Juventus debut has been further delayed after the midfielder suffered another injury setback, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

Pogba was named in Juve squad against Monza

Remained on the bench as unused sub

Debut further delayed by fresh injury setback

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international was seen waving to the fans as he warmed up before the match against Monza but he remained an unused substitute as the Bianconeri suffered a shock defeat. There was growing optimism about Pogba's debut coming against Lazio in the Coppa Italia but that has now been postponed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about injuries ahead of the Lazio game, Allegri said: "Apart from the long-term absentee Bonucci, Pogba will not be there due to soreness in his flexors. [Dusan] Vlahovic? He should play from the start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After returning to Turin as a free agent in the summer of 2022 from Manchester United, Pogba is yet to play for Juve. He suffered a serious knee injury and had to undergo surgery which ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar and while he has since returned to training, he's still not ready to be involved in a match.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? Allegri did not mention any potential return date for the player. However, he will definitely miss the Lazio game and could also sit out the clash with Salernitana in Serie A on February 8.