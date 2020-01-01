'Pogba would be a doddle to play against' - Souness confident he could shackle Man Utd midfielder

The former Liverpool midfielder has never been shy in giving his opinion on the France international and has once again criticised him

Paul Pogba would be "an absolute doddle to play against" because of his poor work ethic, according to Graeme Souness.

The legend is a long-time critic of the midfielder and reckons he would easily get the better of the World Cup-winning Frenchman.

While Souness lauded Pogba's technical and physical attributes, he blasted the 27-year-old's attitude.

Writing in his column in The Times, Souness responded to a reader's question about his supposed "disdain" for Pogba.

"Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player — great athleticism, super technique — but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine," wrote the Scot, who won the top flight five times as a Liverpool player.

"He goes out with one thought in his mind: 'I'm going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show'.

"My attitude, the way I was taught, was: 'Go out and work harder than the guy you're in against and see where that takes you'.

"He'd be an absolute doddle to play against."



Pogba has been largely inconsistent since returning to Old Trafford, where his contract is set to expire next year.

United have an option to extend his stay for a further 12 months, although the star has been frequently linked with amid an injury-ruined season.

Plenty of fans do defend Pogba from Souness' regular criticisms, with some pointing at flaws in the Scotsman's own game.

Whether he would adapt to the modern game's greater athleticism, technical ability and tactical complexity will never be known - but Souness is confident his proclivity for an overly physical tackle wouldn't hold him back.

"I had only one red card during my time in ," he insisted.

"It was for a tangle with Stan Ternent, who later became a good friend, playing for against Carlisle United. I’m confident I could have adapted to the modern game."