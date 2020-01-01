Paul Mukairu on target as Antalyaspor down Onazi's Denizlispor

The Nigerian forward was instrumental in bagging a massive away win on Sunday

Nigerian forward Paul Mukairu got his name on the scoresheet as Antalyaspor recorded a 3-0 win over Ogenyi Onazi's Denizlispor.

The Scorpions before this match were in the relegation zone while their opponents lurked in 12th place.

Onazi was the first man to get booked in the tie in the 12th minute for a foul before Mukairu got his for the same offence six minutes later.

Goal action was the next to follow as Adis Jahovic opened proceedings in the 26th minute, with Mukairu proving the assist.

⏱ Dk.40: GOL GOL GOOOLLL



🙌 Takımımız, Paul Mukairu'nun attığı golle Denizli deplasmanında farkı 2'ye çıkardı. Skor şimdi 2-0.#BizAntalyasporuz pic.twitter.com/viznwh4hou — Antalyaspor (@Antalyaspor) January 26, 2020

The 20-year old doubled the lead four minutes to the half time break, the assist coming from Angolan midfielder Fredy.

Gustavo Blanco made it 3-0 12 minutes after the restart.

Onazi was taken out after that goal and replaced by Oscar Estupinan.

The international put in 45 touches, 33 accurate passes (84.6%), won four of seven ground duels and made one interception and three tackles.

Mukairu meanwhile had 32 touches, 16 accurate passes (84.2%) and was strong in the air, winning two of five aerial duels.

Denizlispor host Goztepe in their next outing while Antalyaspor welcome Konyaspor to the Antalya Stadium on February 1.