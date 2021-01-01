Patson Daka: Red Bull Salzburg star clinches fourth Bundesliga Player of the Month award

The Zambia international delivered impressive performances in the week under review and has been rewarded for his showings

Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka has been named Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Month for April.

The 22-year-old made a key impact for Jesse Marsch’s men in the month under review, scoring four goals, including his hat-trick against Sturm Graz.

His performances helped the Red Bull Arena outfit clinch 13 points after four wins and one draw in the month under review.

The attacker’s efforts were enough to help him win the award for the fourth time this season and second in a row after clinching it in September, January, March, and April.

Daka has now bagged 31 goals, including 24 in the Bundesliga and provided nine assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

The forward has been with the Salzburg since 2017 and has been delivering consistent performances for the club, helping them to win the league title on three consecutive occasions in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

He also played a significant role as they lifted the Austrian Cup trophy three consecutive times in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Daka’s agent and former Sevilla star Frederic Kanoute recently revealed his client is primed to leave Red Bull Salzburg and praised his development at the club.

“I think it's time for a new challenge at the end of the season. He really got started this season. He is developing almost daily,” Kanoute told Sky Sport.

Daka has scored more than 60 goals for Bull Salzburg across all competitions, amid other dazzling displays since teaming up with the side from Kafue Celtic.

The forward will hope to continue his impressive performances in front of goal when the Red Bulls take on Rapid Wien on Wednesday.

Daka has also been a significant member of the Zambia national team since his promotion to the senior team in 2015 after starring for the country’s U17 and U20 teams.

He has made 25 appearances for Chipolopolo, scoring seven goals, and will be expected to be actively involved in their World Cup qualifiers.