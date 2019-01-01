Patrick Twumasi scores in Gaziantep win at Ankaragucu

The Ghanaian forward's contribution was instrumental in GFK getting all the available points on the road

Patrick Twumasi hit the back of the net on Monday night as Gaziantep claimed a 2-1 win away against Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 25-year old gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute after a handball infringement from the home team.

It was the loanee's fifth goal in nine games this season.

⏱ 30' Ankaragücü 0-1 Gaziantep FK



⚽ Patrick Twumasi pic.twitter.com/Uvz6j0NVlO — Gaziantep FK (@GaziantepFK) November 4, 2019

There was a 1-0 lead for Gaziantep heading into the break, but Ankaragucu equalised in the 67th minute through Ilhan Parlak to give themselves hope.

All was however dashed for the Turkish capital club when Twumasi's free-kick in injury time found Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji who powered a header in.

Aside from Twumasi's goal and assist, he produced two shots on target, 50 touches on the ball, and a 75% passing accuracy for the 90 minutes he featured on the pitch.

MAÇ SONUCU | Ankaragücü 1-2 Gaziantep FK pic.twitter.com/akMHtvCKPU — Gaziantep FK (@GaziantepFK) November 4, 2019

It was the fourth win from 10 league matches for Marius Sumudica's side, sitting in ninth place on the log with 15 points, same as and four points behind Super Lig leaders Alanyaspor.

Gaziantep will next play hosts to heavyweights on Saturday.

Twumasi will be part of the squad that faces and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 qualifers during the November round of international fixtures.