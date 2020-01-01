Patrick Razak: Hearts of Oak winger talks up Ghana Premier League title ambitions

The attacker looks ahead to the upcoming 2020-21 season in the Ghanaian top flight

returnee Patrick Razak believes the side is on course to lift the Premier League ( ) title after a series of disappointments.

The most successful club in Ghanaian history, the Phobians have failed to lay their hands on the royal diadem since a successful campaign in 2009.

They currently have 19 titles, four fewer arch-rivals .

“We have [good and quality squad in the Hearts of Oak team]," Razak, who has rejoined Hearts for the upcoming 2020-21 season after a frustrating spell with Guinean outfit Horoya, told Ocean TV.

"Those of us in this squad will give good performances this season. Our target for the season is to win the Ghana Premier League.

“Hearts of Oak have the chance of winning the GPL with the quality we have we can compete against any team.

“I would say our capabilities of winning are high and we know the strength of teams in Ghana so I will say Hearts is capable of winning the League."

Hearts are set to open their 2020-21 GPL campaign with an away clash with on November 14.

"We have been reviewing how we have not won a trophy in a while but some of the big clubs in the world have also gone a long time without a title," Hearts of Oak chief executive officer Frederick Moore told Kumasi FM in June.

"The most important thing is that we’ve got one of the best board chairman, a good board and good players.

“The continental club masters cannot be taken from us because of what we have done in the past. With the consistency at the top, I think we are now on the road to bigger things.

“I’m very confident Hearts of Oak will start winning trophies soon. We are building one of the best academies that will rival any academy in the world."

At continental level, Hearts last ruled Africa in 2005 when they won the Caf Confederation Cup, beating none other than country rivals Asante Kotoko in a penalty shoot-out.