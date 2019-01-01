Past results matter little to Thailand in Malaysia clash

Malaysia recently lost 2-1 at home to UAE, while Thailand were able to defeat the same opponents by the same scoreline in Bangkok.

head coach Akira Nishino does not take into account the recent results recorded by his charges, as well as those of their coming opponents, Malaysia in preparation for their Group G World Cup Asian qualification match this Thursday.

Malaysia recently lost 2-1 at home to in an earlier qualification match, while were able to defeat the same opponents by the same scoreline in Bangkok. More tellingly, Nishino's charges currently lead the five-team group after three matches on seven points, while Malaysia are second-last with three points.

But these results are inconsequential according to the Japanese coach, when speaking in the pre-match press conference at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, on Wednesday.

"In order to qualify to the next round, we need to do well in all our matches. It doesn't matter if Thailand beat UAE and Malaysia lost to UAE. What is important is how we play, focusing game by game and delivering good results.

"I need time to implement my philosophy on the team, to adapt accordingly," said the former World Cup coach.

