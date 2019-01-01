Partey wins penalty in Atletico Madrid's victory over Levante in La Liga

The Ghanaian was at his usual best as he helped Los Rojiblancos to claim an important victory at home

Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey delivered an incredible performance for Atletico Madrid when they pipped Levante 1-0 to claim their first win of the New Year in La Liga on Sunday.

The 25-year-old started the game in a four-man midfield alongside Rodri Hernandez, Vitolo and Koke.

Partey raced down the right flank to set up Angel Correa by the 40th minute but the Argentine could not find the target as his shot was blocked.

On the 52rd minute, Partey missed a good opportunity to open the scoring after heading wide a cross from Koke.

Five minutes later, the Ghanaian redeemed himself as he won a penalty when Vukcevic blocked his cutback with his arm in the box. Antoine Griezmann stepped up and sent his effort beyond the visitors' goalkeeper.

Partey wasted another opportunity to improve Atletico's advantage by the 79th minute. The midfielder latched on to a pass from Thomas Lemar in the box and instead of going for placement, he delivered a shot which narrowly missed the target.

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng was an unused substitute for Levante while Raphael Dwamena was not named in the squad.