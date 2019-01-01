Partey leads Ghana quartet in the running for Caf-FIFPro Africa Best XI place
Four Ghanaian players are in their race to be named in the 2019 Caf-FIFPro Africa Best XI.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey headlines Ghana's contingent in a 55-man shortlist which also includes Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori.
They face competition from the likes of reigning African Footballer of the Year, Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt), Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.
The ultimate XI, decided by votes, will be named during the Caf Awards Gala in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on January 7.
All four Ghanaians have been rewarded for their fine performances for the Black Stars, particularly at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in June/July, and for their clubs.
Partey and Ayew both scored in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.
The Atletico Madrid man would be hoping to make the Caf-FIFPro Africa Best XI for the second straight year having registered a place in the 2018 edition.