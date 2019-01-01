Partey leads Ghana quartet in the running for Caf-FIFPro Africa Best XI place

The Black Stars have enjoyed a good representation on the 55-man provisional roster for the yearly honour

Four Ghanaian players are in their race to be named in the 2019 Caf-FIFPro Africa Best XI.

midfielder Thomas Partey headlines 's contingent in a 55-man shortlist which also includes striker Jordan Ayew, Deportivo midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

They face competition from the likes of reigning African Footballer of the Year, Mohamed Salah ( and ), and winger Riyad Mahrez, and Gabon striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool and forward Sadio Mane and and goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The ultimate XI, decided by votes, will be named during the Caf Awards Gala in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on January 7.

All four Ghanaians have been rewarded for their fine performances for the Black Stars, particularly at the (Afcon) in June/July, and for their clubs.

Partey and Ayew both scored in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Atletico Madrid man would be hoping to make the Caf-FIFPro Africa Best XI for the second straight year having registered a place in the 2018 edition.