Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Partey, Kudus, Abalora and Baba singled out as Ghanaians react to Black Stars win over Sao Tome in Afcon qualifiers 

Prince Narkortu Teye
Many took to social media to express their views on the the team's performance against the Falcons on Sunday 

Ghana beat Sudan 3-1 on Sunday to wrap up their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign but judgements after the game were not all positive.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus set up Nicholas Opoku's opener and Abdul Rahman Baba's goal, while Jordan Ayew converted from the spot to ensure a home win for the Black Stars. Iniesta, on the other hand, scored the victors' consolation following a howler from goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

The Black Stars finished the series top of Group C, one point ahead of Sudan who beat South Africa 2-0 in the other group game on Sunday to join CK Akonnor's side for the championship to be hosted by Cameroon next year.

Despite Ghana's win and qualification, opinions were divided after the game.

While some singled out Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for a perceived poor outing, others criticised the performance of Chelsea loanee Baba despite his goal.

Kudus, on the other hand, received nothing but praise, while a fan ambitiously compared Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku to Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk based on Sunday's performance.

The poor pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium did not miss its own bit of criticism.

