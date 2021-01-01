Partey, Kudus, Abalora and Baba singled out as Ghanaians react to Black Stars win over Sao Tome in Afcon qualifiers

Many took to social media to express their views on the the team's performance against the Falcons on Sunday

Ghana beat Sudan 3-1 on Sunday to wrap up their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign but judgements after the game were not all positive.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus set up Nicholas Opoku's opener and Abdul Rahman Baba's goal, while Jordan Ayew converted from the spot to ensure a home win for the Black Stars. Iniesta, on the other hand, scored the victors' consolation following a howler from goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

The Black Stars finished the series top of Group C, one point ahead of Sudan who beat South Africa 2-0 in the other group game on Sunday to join CK Akonnor's side for the championship to be hosted by Cameroon next year.

Despite Ghana's win and qualification, opinions were divided after the game.

While some singled out Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for a perceived poor outing, others criticised the performance of Chelsea loanee Baba despite his goal.

Kudus, on the other hand, received nothing but praise, while a fan ambitiously compared Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku to Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk based on Sunday's performance.

The poor pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium did not miss its own bit of criticism.

Below are some reactions sampled from social media:

Kudus Mohammed has superstar potential. The aesthetics, the swagger and the qualities he exudes are those of an elite talent. Plus he has the end product to back it up. I hope he stays fit. — Abraham Yeboah 👑 (@ABYSports) March 28, 2021

Thomas Partey giving us a solid 3/10 performance today. Looks disinterested, tbh. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 28, 2021

Baba Rahman think his goal will change our mind that he shaaa hw3😂😂😂😂😂😂💔. — Ivan🎈 (@Mrbelgium1) March 28, 2021

We take in all sorts of insults and abuse cos we come here to write and talk better about you. Then you come and play as if there is nothing to do (UNSERIOUSNESS).



Its good Baba Rahman has responded to score. Now I can breathe and relax. No more abuses and I will have my peace pic.twitter.com/lJJRPZmbT0 — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) March 28, 2021

Nicholas Opoku is a better defender than Van Dijk. but yall not ready for this conversation... — ABOA BANKU 😒🇬🇭🇳🇬 (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) March 28, 2021

One thing I’m proud of is that aside the howler from Razak Abalora, Imoro Ibrahim, Justice Blay & The Almighty Wako Jako (Gladson Awako) made the locals proud.



Kudos 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭#AFCON2021Q — 🦁K.D👑 (@CorneliusAsare) March 28, 2021

Goal Keeper Razak Abalora has more assists than Partey and Andre Ayew combined in Ghana's game against Soa tome — Lester K. Okrah 🇬🇭💪♥️ (@okrah_lester) March 28, 2021

Can we swap this Jordan Ayew Penalty with Asamoah Gyan's own so that we can go back and celebrate in 2010 and come back?🤔 — Mr Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) March 28, 2021

Sao Tome? Sao Tome?



Hoh!!!!



Easy game for BlackStars — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 28, 2021

Is this Accra Sports Stadium that people are saying it has undergone maintenance....??? Eeiiii!!!! — Abrante3 Foxy 🇬🇭 (@AbrAnte3_FoXy) March 28, 2021