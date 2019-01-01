Partey issues rallying call to Atletico Madrid after Deportivo Alaves setback
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has urged his side to keep their nose to the grindstone in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Tuesday.
Los Rojiblancos missed a chance to go top of the table as they were held in the matchday 10 fixture away at Estadio de Mendizorroza.
After taking a 70th-minute lead through Alvaro Morata, Atletico appeared on course for a win until seven minutes to full-time when Lucas Perez drew the hosts level.
“It was a tough match," Partey said of the game as reported by his club's official website.
"They’re strong at home.
"We took the lead, but they equalised through a fantastic goal.
"We have to keep working hard."
Partey was a 46th-minute substitute in the game, replacing Marcos Llorente.
Atletico, who next play Sevilla on Saturday, are third on the league table, two points behind leaders Barcelona.