Partey issues rallying call to Atletico Madrid after Deportivo Alaves setback

The Ghanaian reflects on his club being held to a draw in La Liga on Tuesday

midfielder Thomas Partey has urged his side to keep their nose to the grindstone in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Deportivo in on Tuesday.

Los Rojiblancos missed a chance to go top of the table as they were held in the matchday 10 fixture away at Estadio de Mendizorroza.

After taking a 70th-minute lead through Alvaro Morata, Atletico appeared on course for a win until seven minutes to full-time when Lucas Perez drew the hosts level.

“It was a tough match," Partey said of the game as reported by his club's official website.

"They’re strong at home.

"We took the lead, but they equalised through a fantastic goal.

Article continues below

"We have to keep working hard."

Partey was a 46th-minute substitute in the game, replacing Marcos Llorente.

Atletico, who next play on Saturday, are third on the league table, two points behind leaders .

