Partey hits the beach in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations camp in the UAE

Goal brings you the latest news from the Black Stars' camp as preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) get into full gear

midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has joined up with 's squad for their pre- camp in the , dropping the number of absentees to five.

The 25-year-old, together with Deportivo ace Mubarak Wakaso, goalkeeper Richard Ofori, man Afriyie Acquah and the US-based duo of Jonathan Mensah and Ebenezer Ofori, was missing as the Black Stars had their first training session of the three-week exercise on Monday.

Partey was, however, a notable presence as the team hit the beach and subsequently the gym for their morning training session on Tuesday. He joined camp the night before.

The Black Stars are expected to return to the pitch at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence for the evening practice.

As part of the three-week camp in Dubai, Ghana will test their strength against Namibia and in friendly matches tentatively set for June 9 and 14 respectively.

On June 20, the Black Stars depart for the June 21 to July 19 championship in where they have been pitted against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau for the group stage.

It will be Ghana's 22nd appearance at the continental gathering.

