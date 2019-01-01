Partey hits the beach in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations camp in the UAE
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has joined up with Ghana's squad for their pre-Africa Cup of Nations camp in the UAE, dropping the number of absentees to five.
The 25-year-old, together with Deportivo Alaves ace Mubarak Wakaso, goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Empoli man Afriyie Acquah and the US-based duo of Jonathan Mensah and Ebenezer Ofori, was missing as the Black Stars had their first training session of the three-week exercise on Monday.
Partey was, however, a notable presence as the team hit the beach and subsequently the gym for their morning training session on Tuesday. He joined camp the night before.
The Black Stars are expected to return to the pitch at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence for the evening practice.
As part of the three-week camp in Dubai, Ghana will test their strength against Namibia and South Africa in friendly matches tentatively set for June 9 and 14 respectively.
On June 20, the Black Stars depart for the June 21 to July 19 championship in Egypt where they have been pitted against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau for the group stage.
It will be Ghana's 22nd appearance at the continental gathering.