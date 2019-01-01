Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has everything to win the African Footballer of Year in the future, according to former international Osei Kofi.

Partey, 25, was among the 43 nominees for this year's award, and although he could not make the final shortlist, he was named in the Africa Best XI announced at the Caf Awards Gala held in Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday.

"Thomas Partey is a great talent. He has everything to become African best one day because his progression has always been perfect," Osei told Goal.

"I would have wished to see him in the final shortlist but he made it in the best 11 players on the continent and that must be a big motivation for him.

"He needs to build on this and achieve a lot this season and next season. If he can work hard to be a regular starter for his club, he would be able to lift this individual trophy one day. The Afcon will be played this year so winning it can even enhance his chances ahead of other nominees," he added.

Since Abedi 'Pele' Ayew won the accolade between 1991 and 1993, no other Ghanaian player has repeated the feat, although Sammy Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien and Andre Ayew have made the three-man short-list at different times.