Partey: Ghana's preparations will set the tone for successful Afcon in Cameroon

The Arsenal ace looks ahead to the continental showpiece as the Black Stars target a fifth title

Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey believes good preparations will play a big role in their quest to win the Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon next year.

The Black Stars are in search for a fifth success, their last victory coming far back in 1982.

On three occasions in recent times, they made it to the grand finale but ultimately lost out on the royal diadem.

"The expectation starts from our good preparations," Partey, who represented Ghana at the last two Afcon tournaments, said, as reported by Footballghana.

“We have to start preparing now, we have to go from one game to another.

“First we have to prepare for the Africa Cup and make sure we have to win our friendly games before the Africa Cup starts.

“So there, we will be able to build our confidence and through hard work, for sure, everything is possible, so I think they [fans] have to relax, they have to be calm and keep supporting us."

At the last continental gathering in Egypt in 2019, Ghana endured a disappointing turn-out, failing to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 after a Round of 16 defeat to Tunisia.

Two years earlier, the Black Stars fell to eventual champions Cameroon in the semi-finals.

“It’s not about me. It’s about us," Ghana coach CK Akonnor, who has been tasked to lead Ghana to continental glory next year, told TV3.

"Over 30 years we’ve not won Afcon. I don’t want to be just another coach who comes in to manage Ghana and goes and then it’s the same story.

"I want us to work and make an impact, be relevant.”

In 2015, an Avram Grant-led Ghana side reached the final of the Afcon tournament where they succumbed to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties.

Five years before then, the Black Stars, under Milovan Rajevac, surpassed expectations to go all the way to the final before losing to Egypt.

In Ghana’s first final after the 1982 success, Ghana lost to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in Libya in 1992.