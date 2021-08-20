The Black Stars boss is sceptical about the 28-year-old’s availability for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey is highly unlikely to join up with Ghana’s squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa, Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has said.

Currently in the treatment room owing to an injury sustained in pre-season, the 28-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the West Africans' provisional 30-man squad announced for the early September games last week.

Partey picked up an ankle injury following a challenge from Hakim Ziyech during a clash with Chelsea, forcing his substitution from the game before half-time.

“With Partey, yes, we’ve been talking. It doesn’t look too good,” Akonnor told media during an online press conference on Friday.

“Still, there’s always Plan B. We have people who will take that position and do well, so we’ll wish him speedy recovery, get well soon. But it doesn’t look too good.”

Partey’s injury predicament sidelined him from Arsenal’s season opener against Bretford last week, and he expected to sit out Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

According to The Gunners, the Ghanaian is expected back in training by the end of the August, which means his chances of making the trip to Ghana for the clash with Ethiopia on September 3 and an away showdown with South Africa three days later are slim at best.

“Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on August 1. Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training by the end of August,” Arsenal wrote in their team news on their official website ahead of the Brentford fixture.

With the former Atletico Madrid man, who is expected to play a crucial role for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January, all but set to sit out September’s international duty, Akonnor will hope to welcome the midfielder back into the Black Stars for back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe in October.

“Every month I speak to almost all the players,” the coach also said at Friday’s presser.

“When they come [down for national duty], maximum we’ll have I think a week to go. We meet on Sunday, Monday, by Friday we’re playing our first match and then the next two, three days we’re laying the second match and then they’re gone back. So, one of the things that I do very well with them is to communicate with them in terms of what we want to do and all that.

“The captain [Andre Ayew] is in the lead on that, always make contact with him [and] those who are injured, those who are not injured and all that. And so, I’m aware of certain things with them, concerning the national team.”

Ghana are looking for a strong start to the World Cup qualifiers in September to boost their quest of making a return to the global showpiece after missing out on Russia 2018.