Arsenal manager Arteta has no regrets playing red-carded Partey vs Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he does not regret involving Ghana international Thomas Partey in the 2-0 League Cup loss to Liverpool on Thursday night at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder had arrived in London earlier on Thursday after a disappointing campaign with the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations, where his team was eliminated in the group stage without winning a game.

He returned to England and was selected on the bench as the Gunners took on the Reds in the second leg of their semi-final.



The 28-year-old was introduced in the 74th minute in place of Emile Smith Rowe. By that time, the visitors were leading by a solitary goal scored by Diogo Jota in the 19th minute.

Even after Partey's introduction, Jota claimed his brace in the 77th minute, and 10 minutes later, the West African was yellow carded for tripping.



He received a second booking three minutes later which saw the team finish the game with 10 players for the third match out of the last four.



In the first leg at Anfield, Granit Xhaka was given his marching orders as the London side held on for a 0-0 draw.

"I don't regret, [playing Partey] I cannot use him now, it is what it is. He made an effort to come, we had to play him," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"Emile [Smith Rowe] has not had one single training session, Martin [Odegaard] as well, [Alexandre Lacazette] had a yellow card. We had to make a decision and we decided to use him and unfortunately, that happened.

"I don't think [fatigue] played a part in the red card].

"We have played the last three games with 10 men. At this level, that's extremely difficult to win football matches. We'll keep trying to do what we do, but there have been some decisions that haven't happened going the other way. [Thursday was] a good example as well."

Liverpool will now play Chelsea in the final of the League Cup.

For Arsenal, their immediate worry will be on Sunday when they will host Burnley in the Premier League.

The North Londoners are placed sixth on the table while their opponents are at the bottom.