Park demands more from Vietnam after UAE draw

The 2019 finalist had to settle for a 0-0 draw against United Arab Emirates in their first group match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

did not get the start they wanted in the tournament and in the end had to be happy with a solitary point in Buriram after they and played out a scoreless draw. The Middle East side had more of the chances early on but Vietnam came into their own in the final part of the match but could not break the deadlock.

Head coach Park Hang-seo was left with mixed feelings after the match with his charges not fully playing to what he intended them too but at the same time, understanding that this current batch of players lacked the necessary experience of playing at this level.

“We expected it to be a very difficult game and playing the UAE today proved just that. The players were under pressure with this being the first match while some of them lacked the experience of playing in a big competition. But overall, I'm pleased with the result - we collected a point which is good. I want to thank the players, who did their best throughout the game.

“We used the 3-4-3 formation for the game, but when we were defending, we switched to a 5-4-1 strategy and from defence to offence, during the transition, we needed time to adjust. Sometimes the transition didn’t work well and we had a tough time in the match. If we want to improve, we need to improve on our counter-attacking play more effectively," said Park after the match.

In the other Group D match, Jordan beat DPR Korea 2-1 thanks to goals from Bani Atieh and Omar Zebdieh with Ryang Hyon Ju's late goal proving nothing more than scant consolation. That means after the opening round of fixtures in the group, Jordan is at the top with maximum points followed by UAE and Vietnam.

It is the impressive Jordanians that Vietnam will have to face next on January 13 with UAE taking on DPR Korea in the other match.

