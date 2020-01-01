Pardew donates relegation bonus to ADO Den Haag non-playing staff and health workers

The former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss is in line to land a windfall on a technicality but is ready to give it away

ADO Den Haag boss Alan Pardew has donated the survival bonus he received to non-playing staff and health workers after a fortunate escape from Eredivisie relegation.

His side were lying in 17th spot, seven points from safety, when it was announced that the Eredivisie season would be cancelled without relegation or a title winner due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen more than 4,400 deaths recorded in the .

While some reports suggested that Pardew was in line for a bonus worth £100,000 ($120,000) due to the decision, he has rejected suggestions that the windfall was of that magnitude but did confirm that he was in line for a dividend, which he will pass on to others.

More teams

“When I signed for ADO there was a bonus clause in my contract for avoiding relegation, however, the figure is not the one being reported by the press,” he said via a statement.

“These clauses are standard practice in the majority of managers' contracts around the world.

“It was my understanding that this clause would only be activated if we had finished the season and ADO had avoided relegation. However, on a technicality issue with regard to the way the Dutch season ended, I was informed ADO intended to pay the bonus.

“I immediately contacted the club and told them not to pay me the money and to either give it to the non-playing staff at the club or donate it to Holland's health service to help in their efforts to beat COVID-19.

Article continues below

“I hope that this clears up any misunderstandings caused by the press reports. The thoughts and prayers of myself and my family are with everyone around the world who has suffered or are suffering from this terrible virus.”

The 58-year-old has a wealth of managerial experience, having taken charge of Reading, West Ham, Charlton, , Newcastle, and West Bromwich Albion in his native .

He was in his first season coaching Den Haag, which was also his first appointment abroad. He had led his side to one Eredivisie victory and three draws in eight fixtures before the season was abandoned.