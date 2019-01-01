Pappoe on how Gyan, Ayew and Appiah must work together for Black Stars

The former GFA vice president has spoken about the potential problems and solutions of Ghana's captaincy changes

Former Football Association (GFA) vice president Fred Pappoe believes Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah, new captain Andre Ayew and the previous skipper Asamoah Gyan will have to make an extra effort to resolve any differences between them.

The change in captaincy prompted a disgruntled Gyan to retire from international duty before changing his mind two days later following the intervention of Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

“The players involved may publicly say they are fine with the changes, but [there] should be no delusions," Pappoe stated, as reported by Graphic.

"They are human beings and will have an emotional time and the team psychologist will have to really work hard to get the players to accept the situation.

“Quickly mending the crack will depend on the individuals involved — coach Kwesi Appiah who made the decision, Asamoah Gyan who has been affected and Dede Ayew who has taken over now."

In the new regime, Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has been named as deputy skipper while Gyan has been moved to the less prestigious and more advisory 'General Captain' role which is usually held by a senior member of the team.

"Ultimately, Appiah takes responsibility for his decisions and actions," Pappoe added.

"He would have to reach out and show respect because, no matter what, the striker has a huge reputation in both the team and on the continent.

“Gyan, on his part, must bury his personal pain or feelings and show through his actions that he is ready to help once he rescinded his decision to retire.

“Dede Ayew must reach out and not make it all about him being a captain.

"It is important that they all recognise that there is a bigger interest which is for them to come together and deliver the Afcon title."

Ghana have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for the June 21 to July 19 tournament.

