Pape Gueye: Senegalese midfielder ‘proud’ to join Marseille

The 21-year-old is pleased after sealing a deal with the Stade Velodrome outfit that will keep him at the club until 2024

Pape Gueye has expressed his delight after completing his move to French side on a four-year deal.

The Olympians recently confirmed the signing of the Senegalese on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Le Havre last month.

The highly-rated defensive midfielder has been with the men in Sky-and-Navy since 2012 after joining the youth setup from Blanc-Mesnil SF.

He signed his first professional contract with the side in 2017 after he was promoted to the senior team and made his debut against Chamois Niortais.

The Franco-Senegalese played 39 league games for Le Havre, including 25 in Ligue 2 in the 2019-20 season before his departure from the French side.

In April, Premier League club announced the signing of the midfielder on a five-year deal only for him to make a u-turn, claiming he was ill-advised.

The 21-year-old midfielder has spoken of his excitement to complete his switch to the Stade Velodrome outfit.

“Very happy and proud to announce my signature to Marseille for the next four years,” Gueye posted on Instagram.

Before completing his move to the Stade Velodrome outfit, he was linked with a number of French clubs, including , , Metz and .

Gueye has since teamed up with the rest of Andre Villas-Boas side in their first pre-season camp in in preparation for the 2020-21 campaign.

The midfielder will link up with Comoros defender Abdallah Ali Mohamed, goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu and his compatriot Boubacar Kamara.

He has played for U18 and U19 but he is still eligible to feature for the national team, provided he agrees to switch allegiance to the West Africans.