Paintsil, Samatta on target for Genk as they beat Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgian league

The Ghanaian forward and his Tanzanian counterpart scored for the Jupiler Pro side who maintained their seven-match unbeaten run

Belgian side Genk had Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil and his Tanzanian counterpart Mbwana Samatta to thank for their 2-1 away win to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their Jupiler Pro League match on Sunday.

Paintsil opened the scoring after 15 minutes at Duden Park when he blasted past the goalkeeper after being put through by Patrik Hrosovsky.

The Ghanaian was close to making it 2-0 moments later but the goalkeeper intervened for the home side. However, Paintsil’s afternoon was cut short when he left the pitch after just 37 minutes with an injury.

Shortly after, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu combined to test the goalkeeper again but they could not find a way through as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Saint-Gilloise were dominant after the break with Nigeria forward Victor Boniface, Dante Vanzeir and Ivorian Simon Adingra missing clear-cut opportunities for the home side.

Genk coach Wouter Vrancken then made a 62nd minute substitution and took off the ineffective Onuachu for Samatta, who rejoined Genk this summer after spells with Aston Villa, Fenerbahce and Royal Antwerp.

In what was his fourth appearance for Genk, all coming from the bench, Samatta’s introduction did not yield immediate results and instead, the home team levelled the scores through a shot from Vanzeir which the Genk goalkeeper let slip through his legs. The goal was, however, disallowed for offside.

There was no denying Saint-Gilloise in the 74th minute though as they got the reward for what their second-half display deserved when Madagascan Loic Lapoussin made it 1-1 from a Teddy Teuma pass.

After the goal, Saint-Gilloise coach Karel Geraerts urged his charges forward in search of the winner but it proved their downfall when Genk capitalised on the spaces they left behind to punish them.

Deep into time added on, Ndayishimiye’s cross found Samatta who headed in the winner, his first goal since his return, to earn Genk the win and maintain their seven-match unbeaten run.

Victory sees Genk stay second on the 18-team table with 19 points from eight matches, same as Club Brugge with Antwerp, who have won all their matches, occupying top spot with 24 points.