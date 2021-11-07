Pablo Franco: Simba SC appoint former Real Madrid assistant coach as Da Rosa's successor

Tanzania Premier League champions Simba SC have appointed former Real Madrid assistant manager Pablo Franco as a replacement for Didier Gomes Da Rosa.

Franco, 41, takes over Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who parted ways with Da Rosa two weeks ago after they were eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana.

Believer in tiki-taka

"Simba hope that Pablo [Franco], who is a staunch believer in the attacking football playstyle and tiki-taka, will succeed," the club announced after the appointment.



Goal understands that the Spaniard was lured to the East African side by perks promised by the Dar es Salaam based club. In their offer, $14,000 was agreed as the salary for the new coach, who would also enjoy $10,000 should he help the outfit retain the Premier League table.



Should Franco lead Wekundu wa Msimbazi to the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup, he will pocket $10,000, whereas reaching the semi-finals of the competition will come with $20,000.



Simba, who will face Zambian Super League side Red Arrows in the play-offs of the Confederation Cup, further promised the former Illescas coach $30,000 should he guide his new club to the final of the continental competition.

Franco, who served as Real Madrid assistant coach in 2018, started his managerial life at CD Santa Eugenia in 2012 before returning to Fuenlabrada as a fitness coach.

In 2014, he was appointed to take charge of Getafe's B side, and following the resignation of Quique Sanchez Flores in 2015, he took charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Although he helped the club avoid relegation in 2015, Franco was relieved of his duties and that offered him an opportunity to accept an offer of taking charge of FC Saburtalo of Georgia.

He was in charge of Al-Qadsia Sporting Club of Kuwait before he accepted the Simba appointment.

On the domestic front, he faces the tough task of seeing that they retain the league title as the current log leaders, Yanga SC, seem very determined to win the trophy.

After five games, Yanga are unbeaten and lead with 15 points, whereas Simba are second, four behind the leaders after dropping points in two draws so far.