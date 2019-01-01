Oxlade-Chamberlain closes in on comeback from injury for Liverpool

The 25-year-old is set to play his first minutes since suffering a serious knee injury against Roma last April

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nearing his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury, and could even feature for 's Under-23 side on Monday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained serious knee ligament damage against in the semi-finals of last year's .

The injury forced the midfielder to miss the World Cup with as well as the entire season with Liverpool thus far.

But optimism increased over the 25-year-old's return last month when he was added to Liverpool's Champions League squad for the knockout phase.

And that return now appears to be imminent. Goal understands Oxlade-Chamberlain will be in contention to feature for Liverpool's U23 side in their game against at Anfield on Monday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a game-time decision for that match but, if he does not feature, then he will almost certainly play in the U23 match against Derby on Friday.

On Wednesday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Oxlade-Chamberlain's status, saying he was not yet up to full speed in training.

"Ox is doing 70 per cent of team training. He trains full but not as much as the others," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"Then he leaves a bit early to do something else and the things he needs. Everyone is always looking for a reaction but nothing has happened yet.

"We have to prepare him for his entire career, not just one particular game. When he’s in training it looks very nice."

The midfielder's return could be a huge boost for the Reds as they chase their first English league title since the 1989-90 season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain grew into a key figure for Klopp's side last term as he helped the Reds to a top-four finish in the league and an appearance in the Champions League final.

Article continues below

Overall, Oxlade-Chamberlain made 45 appearances for Liverpool last term, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.

Liverpool take on local rivals in the Merseyside derby on Sunday at Goodison Park.

The Reds will face the following weekend before taking on on March 13 in their Champions League last-16 second leg at Allianz Arena. The first leg at Liverpool ended in a 0-0 draw.