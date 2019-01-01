Oxlade-Chamberlain chasing Champions League ‘dreams’ after Liverpool injury nightmare

The England international spent a year on the sidelines with a serious knee problem, but he is now looking to help the Reds secure European glory

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits a potential final outing with is what “dreams are made of”, with the midfielder having overcome an injury nightmare to chase down major silverware.

There was a point not all that long ago that the international must have wondered whether he would ever grace such a stage.

A serious knee injury suffered in a semi-final clash with in April 2018 prevented him turning out in a European showpiece last season.

He would spend 12 months on the sidelines, with only two substitute outings having been taken in since returning to fitness.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is, however, among those pushing for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for a meeting with on June 1 and the 25-year-old is desperate to bring his Reds career full circle.

He told the club’s official website: “I wasn’t able to get loads of minutes [in the final league games], but I was happy to just come back.

“Dreams are made of maybe having some part to play in Madrid, but it’s not about me – it’s about making sure whoever is on the pitch does the job for the club and for the team.

“If I can be involved, that would be amazing, but just to be around it and be fit and healthy again is good for me as well at the minute.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is among those currently taking in a warm weather training camp in Marbella.

It was during a previous trip to the Spanish resort back in February that he first returned to the fold, with steady progress having been made from that point.

“That was a nice trip for me back then, being back in and around the lads for the first time,” he recalled.

“At times it’s been a little bit frustrating as well because you feel you are back and to then keep up with these boys after the long season they’ve had and the intensity they train at, coming back from a year [out] it’s not so easy and you pick up little things along the way.

“It’s been another little journey for me the last part, but it’s been really exciting to be in and around the team and in contention to maybe have some part in the final, but just to be involved is amazing for me.

“After crutching my way around the pitch last year, it’s nice to be in this situation!”