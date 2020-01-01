Owusu: Gor Mahia midfielder desperate for basic needs as hotel denies him services

The 31-year-old midfielder reveals his tough situation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

midfielder Jackson Owusu is stranded after the hotel he is staying in refused to offer him services owing to the inability to settle the bills.

The Ghanaian import has been part of the K'Ogalo team and has managed to establish himself as one of the key players for the 18-time league champions. With no football going on in the country owing to Covid-19 and inability to return to his native, the midfielder is between a rock and a hard place.

"It is tough here, the management has refused to offer me services insisting we have to settle their outstanding bills," Owusu told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"On many occasions, I have to take a meal a day and that is after almost begging for it since the manager insists they cannot afford to pile more debt on another debt."

The former player has gone to an extra mile of requesting help from his family back in .

"My family is not well off, and the irony is instead of them depending on me, I now depend on them," Owusu added.

"I have called them severally for help and they have shared the little they have with me. I also thank some fans who came over [on Wednesday] and brought me some food, I am thankful."

The 31-year-old has also revealed he talked to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on his condition and was told to wait.

"I spoke to [Rachier] even today [Friday] and he told me I will be sorted. So far nothing has happened and there is nothing I can do apart from waiting. It is a tough situation for me.

Article continues below

Our efforts to reach Gor Mahia Team Manager Jolawi Abondo to comment on the issue bore no fruit as his phone was off.

K'Ogalo has been facing tough financial constraints since the exit of their main sponsor SportPesa at the beginning of the season. Many players have been facing difficulties as the club is yet to pay them their salaries for several months now.

Since March, the players have received sh6000 each -half from the club and the rest from the fans. The league leaders have kept promising the players their salaries but keep on postponing the payment dates.