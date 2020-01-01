Owusu: Ghanaian midfielder yet to receive help from Gor Mahia

The 31-year-old has further revealed he is keen on playing for K'Ogalo beyond this season

midfielder Jackson Owusu has not yet gotten any help from the club, two days after highlighting the problems he is going through in a hotel he is living in.

The Ghanaian revealed he is no longer receiving any services from the hotel management owing to his unpaid bills.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier had promised to come to his aid but by Monday, nothing had been done to help the former player.

"There is nothing I can do now but wait," the 31-year-old midfielder told Goal on Monday.

"The chairman [Rachier] told me to wait but no call has come through from the club. Our organising secretary [Judith Nyangi] helped me a great deal and I appreciate it.

"If the club can get me out of here and help me rent an apartment, that will be okay for me. It will be easier and cheaper than staying here where bills are accumulating with no services given.

"Even the one meal which was coming forth stopped; I am depending on the food I got from the fans, and when there is money I go buy."

Owusu has a contract with K'Ogalo that ends at the end of the current campaign and he is already contemplated what the future holds.

"Right now I am focused on the remainder of my contract with the club. It is almost over and I have offers already, but I have not made my mind about leaving," he added.

"I want to play here, but I have not yet received a contract extension offer from the club."

Other players whose contracts are ending at the end of the season are Nicholas Kipkirui and Joash Onyango.

internationals David Mapigano and Jackson Ambundo have made it clear they are not willing to return to the team if they are not paid their dues.

Gor Mahia are struggling to pay the players considering the fact that the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is currently suspended owing to current Covid-19 outbreak.

On Saturday, the Kenyan government extended cessation and a curfew by further 21 days meaning the earliest the top tier might resume is on the week commencing June 8.