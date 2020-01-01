Owen Coyle – We were a little complacent in the second half

The Irish coach reiterated his team’s target to make it into the top four this season…

picked up a memorable 6-3 win over as they moved into the fifth position on the table.

Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivallero and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored two goals each as they registered their sixth win of the campaign.

“We said we were coming here to win, we carried on the momentum. I felt a little bit complacency in the second half but we just had to continue doing the same things.

“We have to credit Kerala as they have two wonderful strikers (Bartholomew Ogbeche and Messi Bouli). We showed our quality. We have shown as an attacking force, when we are at the top, we can penetrate any defence,” said Owen Coyle.

The Marina Machans find themselves two points adrift of who have played a game more.

“We are the team playing under pressure as Mumbai had a good win yesterday. The fourth spot is what we want. We have hard workers, we have spirit and quality. We have to continue to do that. Every game is going to be important,” said the former boss.

Coyle pointed that Ogbeche scored his second goal, he was about to substitute skipper Lucian Goian as the Romanian centre-back had picked up a knock.

“When (4-2) happened, for the second goal, Lucian was already injured and we were trying to make a change. Take nothing away from the finish. We had to make sure to press in Kerala's final third,” he pointed.

The experienced coach mentioned that his side forced Kerala to make mistakes which they ten took advantage of. He went on to claim that his side could have scored a few more had they not been wasteful upfront.

“I think the mistakes were made because we put them under the pressure. We were able to force those mistakes. We scored six, I think we could have had seven, eight or nine. We don't rest on our laurels,” concluded Coyle.