Overmars: Edson Alvarez move to Ajax a possibility

The Dutch club's director of football says the Mexico international has been on his radar for some time and could arrive this summer

international Edson Alvarez is still on 's wishlist as the club prepares to replace Matthijs de Ligt.

In fact, according to Marc Overmars, the Dutch club's Director of Football, Alvarez would be on the list even if De Ligt weren't headed for Juventus this summer.

"That is not directly related to the departure of Matthijs de Ligt. Alvarez is a player who has a good reputation in our books. His arrival could indeed happen," Overmars told reporters in . "I think he has the right age - 21 years old, he's a regular starter for the Mexico national team and we know him very well because we've been following him for quite some time now. He's had good development, and he's versatile."

Alvarez developed as a center back and has played at that position for both Club America and the Mexico national team. He played right back for El Tri as well in 2017 and 2018, but under Tata Martino has settled into a holding midfield role in the center of a 4-3-3.

Club America manager Miguel Herrera said this summer that Alvarez's exit from the Mexico City club wasn't yet finalized, but the player said during the Gold Cup that his "dream I desire with all my heart" is playing in Europe.

Prior to Mexico's 1-0 win over the United States in the Gold Cup final, Alvarez insisted his head was totally on the match but allowed that his mind still is set on moving abroad.

"Right now my mind is 100 per cent on tomorrow's game. It's a tournament and a trophy that I don't have on my personal list yet. We'll see about Europe later, with more calmness," Alvarez told Goal before the Gold Cup final. "Obviously I'm really hopeful to go to European football."

That's not always typical for Mexican players, many of whom stay in Liga MX with its lucrative contracts and the draw of living near loved ones stronger than the pull of the European game. However, Alvarez and former America teammate Diego Lainez, now with , have been consistent in their desire to challenge themselves at a higher level.

Alvarez is currently on post-Gold Cup vacation, missing out on his team's Campeon de Campeones win on penalty kicks against Tigres on Sunday. Las kick off their season hosting Monterrey on Saturday at the Estadio Azteca.