Out-of-favour Kwesi Appiah open to third Ghana spell

The 59-year-old has refused to close the door on the Black Stars for good

Former coach James Kwesi Appiah is not ruling out another stint with the Black Stars.

The 59-year-old brought a two-year stint to an end on December 31, 2019 as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) decided against renewing his contract.

It was his second spell in charge of the Black Stars following a first tenure between 2012 and 2014.

''I am a professional coach. I haven’t said I have resigned [from coaching]. If I come out to say that I am not coaching anymore that’s a different issue,'' Appiah told Graphic Sports in response to a question about whether he is open to a third Ghana stint.

Following the expiration of his contract, Appiah has since been replaced by former Ghana and captain CK Akonnor as Black Stars coach.

“All I want to tell Akonnor is that he should be very firm in each decision that he takes," Appiah said.

"He needs to give the players 100 per cent respect so that they can also respect him.

"I can’t talk about what he should do because every coach has his own philosophy."

Appiah also previously coached Sudanese side Al-Khartoum.

