'Our transfer window is over' - Salernitana chief denies move for David Luiz after sealing Ribery deal

The Serie A newcomers will not be making any further additions despite reports linking them with the former Arsenal and Chelsea defender

Salernitana sporting director Angelo Fabiani has denied reports the club are interested in signing David Luiz.

Rumours had suggested the Serie A side were ready to offer the 34-year-old a route back into football after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.

Fabiani, however, says the club's transfer business is now complete following the arrival of former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery.

What did Fabiani say about Luiz?

Fabiani was speaking at a news conference announcing the signing of Ribery on a one-year contract.

The deal for the former France international is seen as something of a coup for the Campania-based outfit, who are back in the Italian top-flight after a 23-year absence.

“I’d like to thank Franck’s agent Davide Lippi because he made him understand what playing for Salernitana means,” Fabiani said.

Asked whether there was the prospect of more new faces, he added: “With Ribery, our transfer window is over. We’ve told each other that we’ve done enough. Ribery is our last signing, we’ve signed some excellent players.”

Luiz denies transfer rumours

Luiz himself had earlier taken to social media to deny rumours of an imminent transfer.

“Every day a different fake news,” he posted on Instagram. “It’s up to us to choose what we want to believe.”

A number of Brazilian sides including Flamengo are believed to be interested in Luiz, but the defender would rather stay in Europe.

Goal reported last month that former club Benfica had held talks with the player, while Ligue 1 outfit Marseille have also been linked with a move.

