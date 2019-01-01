'Oumar Niasse's Cardiff City move could happen' - Everton boss Marco Silva

The 28-year-old has found playing time difficult to come by under the Toffees boss and the Bluebirds are preparing to hand him a way out

Everton manager Marco Silva has confirmed Cardiff City’s interest in Oumar Niasse.

The Bluebirds are looking to bolster their attack and have shown desire to acquire the Senegal international on loan with an option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Niasse has found game time difficult to come by under the Portuguese tactician, having been limited to seven appearances this term.

The 28-year-old joined the Goodison Park outfit in January 2016 from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, scoring nine Premier League goals.

On Thursday, Silva in a pre-match conference for Saturday's clash against Southampton affirmed that the departure of the former Hull City striker ‘could happen'.

"Strong interest coming from Cardiff but nothing is done yet," Silva said.

"We have to wait to see if the teams go this way or not but I can tell you the interest is strong.

"At this moment there is nothing more to say about that. Something could happen."

Cardiff City, one point and a place above the relegation zone are also believed to be interested in signing Nantes’ forward Emiliano Sala in their quest to avoid the drop at the end of the season.