Ouattara helps Moffi equal Neymar's Ligue 1 tally in four-goal thriller against Monaco

Terem Moffi scored his 11th goal of the season in Lorient's draw with Monaco to go level with Neymar who has managed as many strikes as well.

Moffi is third on the goalscorers chart

Has 11 goals, the same as Neymar

Mbappe leads the race for Golden Boot

WHAT HAPPENED: Moffi beat the goalkeeper at Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir Stadium on Wednesday night to help his team get a point in front of their fans.

Mali international Mohamed Camara set up Breel Embolo for Monaco's opening goal after 61 minutes following a goalless first half.

Burkinabe Dango Ouattara pulled the teams into level terms in the 75th minute before assisting the Nigeria international for the club's second two minutes later.

However, Wissam Ben Yedder struck in the stoppages to ensure the spoils were shared.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moffi has been excellent in Ligue 1 this season and Wednesday's strike brought him on level terms with PSG superstar Neymar who has also found the back of the net 11 times.

However, Neymar has also provided 10 assists in the 16 French top-tier games as opposed to the Super Eagle who has not assisted even once despite playing a game more. Several Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on the Nigerian hoping to lure him to English football.

Kylian Mbappe is the leading goalscorer having scored 13 goals with two assists in the 16 matches he has played in.

VERDICT: Moffi has proven he can compete with the best considering he is just behind Mbappe who enjoys playing with great players at PSG.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT: Moffi hopes to continue with his exploits away against Marseille on Saturday.