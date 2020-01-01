Otuwe and Zouwairatou on target as Neman silence ABFF-U19

The Nigerian and Cameroonian were on the scoresheet as their Belarusian side conquered the visitors on Sunday

Gift Otuwe and Moussa Xouwairatou were on target for Neman as they claimed a 6-1 triumph over ABFF-U19 in a Belarusian Women's Premier League fixture at Krytyj Futbol Manezh on Sunday.

Having returned from an international break, Neman were desperate to avoid a slip-up, having gone two matches without defeat after a 4-1 win over Bobruichanka before a 1-1 draw at Zorka-BDU.

With hopes for a winning return, Neman made a strong start to the encounter as former international Otuwe fired them in front after just 10 minutes of action against ABFF in Grodno.

More teams

Elizabeth Sergeychik made it 2-0 13 minutes later before Juliana Nana struck in the 28th minute to hand the team a comfortable three-goal lead going into the half-time break.

After the restart, Zouwairatou scored her fourth goal of the season seven minutes into the second half before Ekaterina Dudko netted a fifth of the match in the 65th minute for Neman.

The visitors, however, pulled one back through Victoriya Valyuk four minutes later but Nana hit her second of the match six minutes from regulation time to ensure a five-goal victory margin.

Otuwe, who lasted the duration, has now ended her 12-game drought with her third goal in 17 matches this term.

Article continues below

Michaela Koutouan was in action for 82 minutes and 's Xouwairatou lasted for 89 minutes, scoring her fourth goal in 17 outings for Neman.

The triumph takes Neman to the third position on the Belarusian table with 31 points - 11 behind second-placed Minsk and 20 adrift of leaders Dinamo-BSUPC after 17 matches this season.

Neman will seek to extend their winning momentum and will be host to Dnepr Mogilev in their next encounter on October 3.